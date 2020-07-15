‘You Are An Animal’, Fani-Kayode Blasts Governor Yari

A former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode(FFK) has attacked the former governor Zamfara state, AbdulAziz Yari following reports that he refused COVID-19 protocols put I’m place at the Aminu Kano airport citing that he is a VIP.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, FFK described him as not only ” a crooked,insatiable, greedy,bloodthirsty &murderous beast but he is also a self-serving sociopath &ignorant thug.”

He added that he would have banned him from flying if he had tried it when he was in office as aviation minister.

He also promised to say it all to his face whenever they see.

He tweeted, “I have always said that ex-Governor of Zamfara state, Abdulazeez Yari, is an animal. He is not only a crooked, corrupt & violent beast but he also spent years bathing in & drinking the blood of his own people by encouraging & actively supporting the activity of killer bandits.

“Now he has had the nerve & audacity to assault FAAN officials at Aminu Kano Airport who tried to check & spray his luggage with disinfectant & he also stubbornly & violently refused to follow the COVID 19 protocols put in place by the FG on the grounds that he is a VIP.

“The authorities need to cage him before people are hurt, insulted, threatened, maimed, wounded & possibly even killed by him and his boys. He is totally out of control and may well be totally and completely insane. If I were still Min. of Aviation and he tried this..4/5

“This nonsense with any of those in my Ministry or parastatals I would ban him from the airports and from flying in Nigeria and if he ever assaulted any of my officials or staff I would have him arrested, chained, detained, prosecuted & jailed. 5/7

“The man is a common thug, a notorious bully, a disgrace to Zamfara state, a disgrace to the north and a disgrace to Nigeria. Not everyone can be intimidated by him and it is about time that the FG and the Nigerian people called him out & put him in his place. 6/7

“He is not only a crooked, insatiable, greedy, bloodthirsty & murderous beast but he is also a self-serving sociopath &ignorant thug. One day we will meet & I will tell him all this to his ugly face.I can’t wait.FFK is a hurricane &a lion all rolled into one & I DESPISE bullies.”

