Yoruba Actor, Yinka Quadri Pens Sweet Note To Wife On Her Birthday

Popular Yoruba actor, Yinka Quadri, has penned a sweet message to his wife to celebrate her birthday.

The veteran actor took to his Facebook page to share lovely photos of himself and his wife as he revealed that they have been married for 35 years.

Quadri wrote;

“Over 35 years of our marriage of no regret in my mind and no doubt you are my best friend&wife. You are such an amazing wife any man can have as a wife. You are a woman of integrity, intelligent and tolerance.

It gladdens my heart to celebrate my elegant, wonderful wife, may Almighty Allah keep us together in peace and harmony, I pray no harm come upon our home ,your happiness is also our happiness.

May the Almighty Allah keep upholding you, and richly bless your new age and the rest of your journey on this earth with good health, meaningful long life and immeasurable prosperity. Amin

Happy birthday my wife”

