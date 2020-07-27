Yemi Alade, Yul Edochie Advise Youths To Show Interest In Politics

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade and actor, Yul Edochie, has taken to social media to advice Nigerian youths on the need to be interested in politics.

Taking to Twitter, Yemi Alade remained youths that elections are coming and how important it is for young people to join a political party.

In reply to her tweet, Yul went further to buttress that it shouldn’t end at joining a party but also, youths should run for office.

READ ALSO – We Need Women In Powerful Positions, Men Have Failed Us – Yul Edochie

The actor went further to advise that people should not be afraid of failing.

See Post Here: