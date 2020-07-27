Years Of Leadership Failure In Nigeria Exposed By COVID-19: Peter Obi

Peter Obi, vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), in the 2019 election says the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed years of leadership failure in Nigeria.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra said this while speaking during a virtual event organised by Bridge Leadership Foundation for the 10th edition of its career day, tagged, ‘The Global Economy: Adapting to the New Normal’.

According to him, the process of selecting leaders in the country is weak, adding that recent events in Nigeria show ”lunatics have taken over the asylum”.

“COVID-19 offered us an opportunity to see the result of cumulative failure of leadership over the years. It is time for persons who are competent to lead.” Obi said.

Read Also: Akpabio Names Lawmakers Who Benefited From NDDC Contracts: Report

“Nigeria has time to realise that we now have to change the process of selecting our leaders because it is weak. If you look at what has been happening in Nigeria in recent times, we are now in a situation where the lunatics have taken over the asylum and they must leave now – all of us, including myself. It is time to get people who have ideas and everything.

“A situation where we have people in leadership who are incapable of learning new things has to change. Nigeria doesn’t need leaders who are trapped in the processes of yesterday, we want those who have something to offer for tomorrow.

“In a society where people have excelled, they have achieved such because they have being given an opportunity. When we are talking about the new normal, we also have to look at our environment. We need to start thinking differently about those that govern us also.”