Yari Denies Flouting COVID-19 Airport Protocol, Demands Apology From FAAN

The former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, state, has debunked allegations levied against him by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) that he violated the COVID-19 protocol at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

Speaking via a statement by his media aide, Mayowa Oluwabiyi he asked the airport authority to retract the statement and also issued an apology to him.

Also, he vowed to institutionalise a legal action against Fani Kayode, a former aviation minister over his comment on the incident.

He said, “The attention of H.E. Abdulaziz Yari, the former governor of Zamfara, has been drawn to a tweet posted on Wednesday, 15th July, 2020, on the official Twitter account of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) that alleges that the ex-governor assaulted an airport official on Saturday, 11th July, 2020, at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano,” he said.

“We wish to state categorically that H.E. Abdulaziz Yari did pass through the MAKIA on the said day but DID NOT assault any airport official. He also followed all the COVID-19 preventive protocols set by FAAN.

“The incident cited in the tweet simply never happened.

“H.E. Abdulaziz Yari finds the tweet odious and distasteful. He, therefore, demands that FAAN retract the offensive tweet and tender an immediate public apology to him for the falsehood published about his person.”

Oluwabiyi also said the former governor would take legal action against Femi Fani-Kayode, former aviation minister, over comments he made on FAAN’s tweet.

“H.E. Yari holds the Federal Government of Nigeria in very high esteem and supports all steps taken by the Presidential Task Force on COVID 19 to fight the deadly pandemic,” he added.

“However, the vicious attack on the person and reputation of H.E. Abdulaziz Yari cannot be winked at. Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode will hear from H.E. Yari’s lawyers in due course in order to set the record straight.”