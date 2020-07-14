Yahoo Boy Remanded Over $2,500 Fraud

An internet fraudster, Timileyin Awojodu, has been convicted for defrauding an American citizen of $2,500 after posing with the name ‘Troy Stone’ and using nude pictures to lure his victim.

On Monday, July 13, a High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, convicted Timileyin Awojodu, after listening to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecutor, Abdurasheed Sulaeman, say Timileyin obtained the money from his American victim fraudulently.

The prosecutor revealed Timileyin fraudulently worked with the con name ‘Troy Stone’ he used in defrauding his victim.

The prosecutor while making his case tendered the money recovered from the convict, one iPhone 7, confessional statement made by Awojodu and nude pictures printed on his mail.

Timileyin was found guilty by Justice Lifu who ordered that he should be remanded in correctional service after he pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him and opted for a plea bargain.