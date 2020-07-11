Wizkid’s American Ex-Girlfriend, Justine Skye Traces Her Ancestry To Nigeria

Popular American singer and ex-girlfriend to Wizkid, Justine Skye, has traced her ancestral line to Nigeria and some other African countries.

The Black American singer, took to Twitter to share this news with her fans and followers.

Sharing the update, she pointed out that she had always known that she has a piece of Nigeria in her.

Sharing on Twitter, Justine wrote: “I always knew I had some Nigerian in me 🇳🇬“

See Her Post Here: