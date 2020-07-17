‘Wizkid Is A Legend’,Davido Says (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke alias Davido, celebrated his colleague, Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid on his 30th birthday on Thursday.

Information Nigeria recalls indigenous rapper, Olamide also felicitated with the singer as he turned a year older.

A video circulating captures the moment Davido, who has been MIA on social media, could be seen on board a private jet singing a birthday song for Wizkid.

The father of three expressed his love for his colleague before calling him a legend and the greatest of all time.

Watch the video below: