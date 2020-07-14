Winner Of BBNaija Season 5 To Go Home With N85 Million Prize

The winner of the Big Brother Naija season 5 is set to take home with N85 Million naira worth of prize.

The organizers of the highly coveted reality TV show, MultiChoice Nigeria made this known via Twitter on Monday.

The prizes include; N30 million in cash, a two bedroom apartment, an SUV, home appliances, a trip to Dublin, a trip to Dubai, a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it and Colgate toothpaste, a year’s supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller and a trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale, and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

The reality TV show is set to commence on the Sunday.

See the tweet below: