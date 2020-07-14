Will Smith’s Marriage: Forgiveness Should Be Both Ways, Ruth Kadiri Tells African Men

Nigerian actress, Ruth Kadiri-Ezerika has addressed the reaction to Jada Pinkett-Smith’s confession and Will Smith’s approach to it.

A number of people ridiculed Will Smith, 51, for forgiving his wife Jada, 48, after she admitted that she had an “entanglement” with August Alsina, 27, four and a half years ago when she was separated from Will.

Ruth Kadiri said she has realized most of those who have a problem with Will forgiving Jada are African men.

She added that these same men want their women to forgive them whenever they cheat. She wrote: “Forgiveness should be both ways…”

See Her Post Here: