Wike Storms Ex-NDDC MD’s Residence, Frees Her From Police Siege

Some policemen on Thursday reportedly held Joy Nunieh, a former acting managing director director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), under house arrest and prevented her from leaving the house.

However, a new report has indicated that Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike quickly moved to her residence and set her free.

He was said to have arrived at her residence in the state and the ordered armed policemen on the ground out of the way.

He then proceeded to enter the house and was seen driving her off alongside his convoy.

Nunieh was due to appear before a national assembly panel investigating the NDDC on Thursday before the siege.