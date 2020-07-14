Why Osinbajo Has Become A Political Target – Aide

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande says some people are attacking his principal simply because of his position as the next man to the president and as such wants to smear his image as much as possible.

He made this disclosure during a live Instagram chat with Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation magazine.

Laolu in his comment further stated that his principal would not be deterred by ‘false’ reports and ‘lies’ circulating in the media of late.

He said, “It is ridiculous and incredible some of the types of stories that are out there.

“What I have found out is that being the vice-president and being a very active vice-president that understands how to connect with the people, that rising profile itself, in a political atmosphere that is extremely murky, I think those who have all kinds of unscrupulous ideas, people with despicable agenda have reasons to try to smear the person that is holding that office.”