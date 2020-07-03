Why My Future Husband Will Pay Extra For Bride Price – BBNaija Thelma (Photo)

Reality TV star, Thelma has shared the particular reason why her future husband would be paying double the bride price for her.

The reality TV star, aside from her beauty, pointed out that she is like a brand new car that has never been driven before.

She made this known in a post on her Twitter page as she shared a photo of herself.

Sharing on Twitter, she wrote in part: “Hubby will have to pay my bride price x2… cos if I was a car, I haven’t been driven…”

See Her Post Here: