‘Why Many People Are Happy About Hushpuppi’s Arrest’ – Singer Emma Nyra

Nigerian singer, Emma Nyra, has revealed why people are celebrating the downfall, of suspected fraudster, Ramoni Abass Igbalodely, alias Hushpuppi.

Taking to Twitter, the former Triple MG female act wrote;

“A lot of people are happy about what happened to Hushpuppi because he was oppressing them on social media. The truth is that rejoicing in his downfall is not gonna put money in your pocket. I’m tired of reading about someone else’s downfall. Let me jeje hustle my own.“

