WHO Reacts To COVID-19 Healing Claims By TB Joshua

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reacted to a viral video of a Cameroonian doctor claiming to have been healed by Prophet TB Joshua via his church channel.

Kameni Pierre, a gynaecologist, and obstetrician disclosed that he got infected with coronavirus and received his healing after he called in for prayers during an interactive programme on Emmanuel TV from the isolation center he was placed in.

According to Pierre, he displayed his result and ‘vomited out’ the disease while receiving prayers from the Nigerian Pastor.

WHO Executive Director of Health Emergencies, Dr. Michael Ryan on his own part expressed the readiness of the international health agency to collaborate with bodies like The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) to advance the fight against coronavirus.

He said: “Certainly, spiritual leadership is very important in a time like this.”