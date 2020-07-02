What’s Happening To Churches Qualify As Persecution – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Reverend Chris Oyakhilome, the senior pastor of Christ Embassy, has once again kicked against the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government for religious gatherings.

Speaking during a live sermon on Wednesday, July 1, the clergyman said what is happening to churches with regards to the guidelines qualifies fully as persecution.

He also drew attention on the plans on opening interstate movements and local flights.

Speaking, the pastor said in part: ”What is happening to Christians and Churches qualifies fully as persecution because in many countries, many states and many cities, people are allowed to go to the shops, market places…”

