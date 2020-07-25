We Will Not Accept Rigging In Edo Election ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) on Saturday warned that it would not accept any plan or attempt to rig the Edo State governorship election slated for 19th of September 2020.

The leadership of the Party made the vow during the flag-off of the incumbent governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki governorship re-election campaign in Benin, the state capital.

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike while speaking at the campaign rally implored residents to come out on election day to cast their votes.

He also call on them to defend their votes.

Governor Wike said, “Nobody can rig this election, no one man can decide what will happen in Edo state, today is the end of the so-called godfatherism.

“I thank Godwin Obaseki for the interest of Edo people, if he was selfish, he would have been dancing to the tune of one man.

“On election day, I know you will come out to vote, that I am aware of, but what is important is for you to protect and defend your votes.

“I can assure all of you that everything will be done to retain this state as a PDP state, all I want you to do is that come out on the 19th of September and when you vote, stay back and defend your vote, nothing will happen to anybody.

“With what Obaseki has done, the coast is very clear and Obaseki has already won.

“Oshiomhole said Obaseki was the best, he said every one of his achievements, he was responsible for it. He said Obaseki never asked him for one naira or contract, today, the same man he has come to give to the people of Edo state that man that he said he cannot trust with money, he now wants us to trust Edo money in his hands.

“The only thing giving APC some kind of hope is because they believe in rigging but this one, it will be very difficult”.