We Need Women In Powerful Positions, Men Have Failed Us – Yul Edochie

Popular Nollywood actor and director, Yul Edochie has shared what Nigeria needs to go to the next level.
The actor in a new social media post, pointed out that the lot of men in politics has failed the country.
Yul went further to proffer a solution as he shares that women need to start being given the opportunity to hold powerful positions.
Sharing on Twitter, the actor wrote: We need more women in high positions of power. A lot of the men have failed us.”
