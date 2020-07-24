We Need Women In Powerful Positions, Men Have Failed Us – Yul Edochie

Popular Nollywood actor and director, Yul Edochie has shared what Nigeria needs to go to the next level.

The actor in a new social media post, pointed out that the lot of men in politics has failed the country.

Yul went further to proffer a solution as he shares that women need to start being given the opportunity to hold powerful positions.

READ ALSO – Success Doesn’t Happen Overnight, Yul EdochieTells Upcoming Artists

Sharing on Twitter, the actor wrote: We need more women in high positions of power. A lot of the men have failed us.”

See His Post Here: