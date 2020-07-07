‘We Have Every Right To Live In Nigeria’ – Gay Rights Activist Ayomide

Gay rights activist and chef, Ayomide, has spoken about the need for Nigerians to be accepting of the LGBTQ community.

Sharing a video of him and his boyfriend, the chef shared that everyone deserves the right to be who they want to be.

Ayo also stressed that there are many other LGBTQ people who are not as bold to accept themselves as he has done.

Sharing on Instagram, he wrote in part: “…We have every fucking right to live

Because we pay tax and contribute immensely to the growth of the community

So don’t judge me for who I am… They are many lgbtqi in the industry.. But no one dared comes out from the closet…”

See Post Here: