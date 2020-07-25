We Can’t Afford N300bn, FG Tells N-Power Beneficiaries

The federal government of Nigeria on Friday reacted to calls made by N-power beneficiaries that they should all be employed and also given N600,000 grant each.

According to a statement issued by Rhoda Iliya, the Deputy Director, Press, of Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, their demands would amount to N300b and the federal government cannot afford such at the moment.

Also, she added that at no point in time did the federal government entered into an agreement with them that they would be employed.

Read Also: N-Power: FG to employ 300,000 unemployed youths

She said, “The ministry wishes to state that this demand was not part of the agreement of engagement they signed with the Federal Government, which clearly stipulated that they will be exited after two years.

“Furthermore, the government cannot afford the N300bn they were asking for as grant.”

The ministry said it was noteworthy to state that the Federal Government had expended hundreds of billions on N-Power beneficiaries during the last four years.

According to the statement, the ministry is currently liaising with the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, the agency responsible for the payment of N-Power beneficiaries’ stipends, to ensure that any outstanding legitimate claim is settled.