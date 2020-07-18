We Are All Politicians By Birth, Samklef Tells Nigerian Youth

Popular Nigerian singer and music producer, Samklef is of the opinion that every Nigerian, by birth is a politician.

His point was triggered by a fan who tried to praise him by sharing that some are called on the path of politics and others, celebrities.

However, the singer who refused the title of being a celebrity shared that everyone is a politician as he shared that one doesn’t need to be a politician to speak the truth.

READ ALSO – Nigeria Was Not Created To Work, Samklef Says

Bantering on Twitter, the singer wrote: “I don’t need to be a politician to speak the truth. We are all politicians by birth.”

See Post Here: