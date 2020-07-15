WASSCE Cancellation: Reps Urge Buhari To Reverse Decision

The House of Representatives has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider the decision to cancel the 2020 West African School Certificate Examination(WAEC) and other Common Entrance Examinations.

The house through a motion sponsored by Nnolim Nnaji and other lawmakers, said rather than cancel the exam, guidelines issued by Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control, NCDC should instead be followed so that students can go ahead with the exam.

The house in its remark added that the effect of Nigerian students not partaking in the exam would be devastating not just on the country’s education sector but also on the nation economy.

The house noted thus, ‘’The choice of August 3 to September 5 2020 period for the conduct of the examination was not arbitrarily set, rather, WAEC consulted extensively with the government of alt the five countries that constitute the council before arriving at the new exam date and duration.”

‘’The House is aware that the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, on Monday, July 6, 2020 during a briefing at the Presidential Task Force on COV/D-I9 in Abuja announced that Nigeria would participate in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination scheduled between August 4, 2020 and September 5, 2020.’’

“The negative and culminating effects of the government‘s action in seeking to withdraw Nigerian students from the examinations will be devastating on our educational system and Nigeria’s economy at large.”