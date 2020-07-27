WASSCE 2020: FG Orders Reopening Of Schools On Aug 4

The Federal Government has ordered the reopening of schools for secondary school students in exit classes on August 4, 2020.

This was made known by the federal ministry of education on Monday.

According to the ministry, the decision was reached at a virtual consultative meeting among the major stakeholders in the education sector.

“It was agreed that the exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break, from the 4th of August 2020 to enable them prepare for the WAEC examinations scheduled to commence from the 17th of August, 2020,” noted the statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Ben Bem Goong.

He stated also that the meeting resolved to appeal to the FG and public-spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable them fast track the preparation for safe reopening.

“Another meeting is to be convened tomorrow between the Federal Ministry of Education and Chief Executives of examination bodies namely NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS to harmonise their examination dates,” he added.