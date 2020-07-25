Victor Osimhen: President Buhari’s Position On Player’s Move To Napoli

Nigeria’s Deputy Ambassador to Italy, Franklin Ogunyemi, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari is pleased and happy with Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen’s decision to join the Italian club, Napoli.

The 21-year-old who scored 18 goals in all competitions for French club Lille, is on the verge of sealing a major move to the Serie A side in the most expensive transfer deal of the summer so far.

Speaking during a recent interview on Radio Kiss Kiss, a Naples based radio station, Ogunyemi also said the entire diplomatic staff in the country are delighted with the move by the 21-year-old forward.

READ ALSO – Victor Osimhen Could Be Better Than Didier Drogba – Emmanuel Amuneke

According to him, “The entire Nigerian diplomatic mission, headed by Ambassador Yusuf Jonga Hinna, is very happy with Victor Osimhen’s transfer to Naples. We know that the head of state of our country, Muhammadu Buhari, is also happy with this transfer. Osimhen is a young but already very strong footballer.”