Victor Osimhen Could Be Better Than Didier Drogba – Emmanuel Amuneke

Nigeria Football icon, Emmanuel Amuneke, believes Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen could one day become better than African football icon, Didier Drogba.

Osimhen has scored 13 goals in 27 matches during his Ligue 1 debut season, and some months ago he was compared to Drogba by Nicolas Penneteau, his former teammate at Belgian club, Sporting Charleroi.

Osimhen is also close to completing a mega move to Italian club Napoli, that will make him Nigeria’s most expensive player.

When quizzed about the comparison with Drogba, Amuneke who coached the Golden Eaglets to U17 World Cup success in Chile five years ago, thinks Osimhen can surpass Chelsea legend Drogba.

“Victor is still young, he has still a long road to reach Didier’s level. But, in my opinion, one day he could become even better than him. Maybe, by playing in the Serie A” Amuneke told Italian website Tuttomercato Web.