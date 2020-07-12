Veteran Actress Rita Dominic Celebrates 45th Birthday In Grand Style

Nollywood star actress, Rita Dominic is celebrating her 45th birthday today with lovely photos.

The actress, on Instagram, shared some photos and videos as she celebrated her day with family, fans, and friends.

The actress also penned down a few words to show appreciation to God for taking her thus far.

One post reads in part: “Thanking the almighty for another year, for life and good health… I’ve been in the industry for 22 years and you all have been steadfast with your support. This I do not take for granted…”

