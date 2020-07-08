Usain Bolt Shares Photos Of Daughter For The First Time; Reveals Her Name

Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt has shared the pictures of his newborn two months after the child was welcomed to the world.

Taking to Twitter, Bolt revealed that his daughter’s name is Olympia Lightning as he shared photos of her with the mother.

Also celebrating Kasi Bennett, his girlfriend, Bolt shared that they have all started a new chapter of their lives.

Sharing the photos, he wrote in part: “We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt”

See Post Here: