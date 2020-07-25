US Navy Honours Nigerian Man For Exemplary Accountability

The United States Navy has commended a Nigerian man identified as Lieutenant Victor Agunbiade for managing its largest overseas cash disbursement office well.

Lieutenant Agunbiade was awarded the Navy and Marin Corp Development Medal for his exemplary accountability.

According to the US Navy, Agunbiade effectively managed its largest cash disbursing office handling 45 million dollars which is approximately N17 billion. The money accounted for approximately 70% of its overseas disbursing volume.

According to the award citation, Agunbiade earned the honor while serving as a cash disbursing Officer at the navy’s Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, between October 2019 to July this year.

See Photos Here: