US Lawyer, Gal Pissetzky Reacts To Viral Report That He Has Dumped Hushpuppi

Gal Pissetzky, the legal representative of suspected Internet fraudster, Ramon Abass, aka Hushpuppi, says that his case is getting better.

He also denied reports that he had dumped the suspect, saying he would still be standing for him in California, where the case was transferred to.

Hushpuppi was arrested by the Dubai Police and extradited to the United States of America, where he was handed over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The 37-year-old and his gang were alleged to have defrauded 1,926,400 people from different parts of the world and stolen about 1.6bn Dirham (N168bn).

The FBI alleged that Hushpuppi also attempted to dupe an English Premier League football club of £100m (N48.4bn).

He was arraigned in a Chicago court on Monday and remanded in custody.

Hushpuppi was said to have been transferred to the Central District of California for prosecution.

His lawyer, Pissetzky, stated that he stood a good chance of being acquitted.

Pissetzky, a top attorney in Chicago, said he would put up a vigorous defence for him.

On Friday, he said his services were still retained by Hushpuppi despite the transfer of the case to California.

He said, “I am still representing him. I will be in California for the case.

“Our legal system is quite different from yours. That he was denied bail does not mean his case is getting worse. Actually, I think it’s getting better. I am not, however, allowed to comment on the facts of the case.

“There is no new evidence put forward by the FBI at this point. Whatever news report that suggests things are getting worse for him is not true.”