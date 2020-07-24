US Court Dismisses Fraud Case Against Woodberry

A United States court has dismissed the case against Olalekan Ponle, a Nigerian accused of multi-million dollar wire fraud.

Mr Ponle, popularly known as Woodberry, was arrested, alongside Ramon Abbas (Hushpuppi) in the United Arab Emirate on June 10 for multiple fraud charges after a raid by operatives of the Dubai crime unit.

The duo were extradited to the U.S. on July 2.

According to the complaint against Mr. Ponle, an unnamed Chicago company was tricked into sending wire transfers totaling $15.2 million. Companies based in Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New York, and California also were victims of the fraud, prosecutors say.

The 29-year-old was facing charges bordering on wire fraud conspiracy at a United States District Court in Illinois.

The United States government on Monday filed a motion through its attorney, John R. Lausch, requesting that the case against Mr. Ponle should be dismissed without prejudice.

When a case is dismissed with prejudice, it is over and done with, once and for all, and can’t be brought back to court.