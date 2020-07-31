Undue Increase In Prices Of Items You Sell Is Theft – Eucharia Anunobi

Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has shared her opinion on the increase in the prices of items during the pandemic.

According to the actress turned preacher, an unnecessary increase in the prices of items is sinful and theft.

Eucharia went further to share that those involved in having sex with married men and women to collect money are also thieves.

READ ALSO – Start Thinking Of New Ways To Survive After COVID-19 – Eucharia Anunobi

The actress went further to remind her followers that ill-gotten wealth is nothing but a flicker that will fade away.

See Her Post Here: