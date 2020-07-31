Undue Increase In Prices Of Items You Sell Is Theft – Eucharia Anunobi

Actress, Eucharia

Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has shared her opinion on the increase in the prices of items during the pandemic.

According to the actress turned preacher, an unnecessary increase in the prices of items is sinful and theft.

Eucharia went further to share that those involved in having sex with married men and women to collect money are also thieves.

The actress went further to remind her followers that ill-gotten wealth is nothing but a flicker that will fade away.

