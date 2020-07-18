Ultimate Love Star, Rosie Finally Reunites With Her Son In Abuja

Ultimate Love reality TV show winner, Rosemary Afuwape alias Rosie has finally been reunited with her son, Jeremy in Abuja.
Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star posted a couple of photos from their reunion.
Rosie captioned the photos with the words;
“Back with our Prince. He really missed us.
Thank you so much Roknation.
#Roksie #Roknation“
Rosie’s love interest, Kachi, was also present to witness the beautiful moment and he officially got introduced to his soon-to-be step-son.
The reality TV star wrote;
”Its been a minute! Yes it has.
Re-united!“
Read Also: Davido Reportedly Signs May D To DMW Record Label
See their post below: