Ultimate Love Star, Arnold Visits Bobrisky At His Home (Video)

Ultimate Love reality TV star, Henry Arnold recently visited the home of controversial cross dresser, Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju alias Bobrisky.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram page to share a photo of them and he also appreciated Bobrisky for honouring an invitation to host their meeting at Gidi 24.

In his words;

“Thanks @bobrisky222 for hosting our meeting @gidi24ltd will forever be grateful. You have such a kind soul and God will continue to bless you. Congratulations on your…. don’t let me spill it. #BOBXARNOLD #BOBXARNOLD #FOCUSONYOURFOCUS #july5th @gidi24ltd”

See the post and video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCN-nFND328/?igshid=nazkdsbivqpj