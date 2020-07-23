UK Couple Win Battle In Naming Their Son ‘Lucifer’

A New Zealand couple from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, have won the battle to name their four-month-old son “Lucifer” after a registrar tried stopping them from choosing the name which is believed to be the Devil’s name.

Dan, who is a plant hire company boss, had lodged a complaint over the way he and his wife were treated after visiting the council office for the registration following its reopening after months of lockdown.

He said: “We were really excited to go and get him registered but the woman looked at us in utter disgust. She told us he would never be able to get a job, and that teachers wouldn’t want to teach him. I tried to explain that we are not religious people, and Lucifer in Greek means ‘light-bringer’ and ‘morning’ but she wouldn’t listen.

She even told us that it was illegal to name a child that in New Zealand and that maybe we could name him something else but refer to him as Lucifer at home.”

New Zealand, which has tougher restrictions on naming children, has Lucifer on a list of banned names published in 2013, along with “Christ” and royal titles such as “King”, “Prince” and “Princess”.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said the registrar had done the right thing by raising her concerns about the couple’s choice of the name before allowing it.

However, after a series of clarification of interest, the couple won the rights to the name.