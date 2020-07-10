UEFA Unveils Champions League Quarter Finals Draws, Fixtures

Aleksander Ceferin UEFA President
UEFA on Friday concluded the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals.
One of the highlights of the draw held at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland was that the four ties postponed in March because of COVID-19 will be played in August
The matches will played at the host club’s home stadium. Four quarter-finalists were confirmed before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the season.
Quarter-Finals draw (Matches on Aug. 12 and Aug. 15 in Lisbon)
– Quarter-final (QF) 1: Real Madrid or Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais or Juventus
– QF 2: RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid
– QF 3: Napoli or FC Barcelona vs Chelsea or Bayern Munich
– QF 4: Atalanta vs Paris St-Germain (PSG)
Semi-Finals draw (Matches on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19)
– Semi-final (SF) 1: Winners of QF 1 vs Winners of QF 3
– SF 2: Winners of QF 2 vs Winners of QF 4