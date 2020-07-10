UEFA Unveils Champions League Quarter Finals Draws, Fixtures

Michael Isaac
Aleksander Ceferin UEFA President

UEFA on Friday concluded the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals.

One of the highlights of the draw held at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland was that the four ties postponed in March because of COVID-19 will be played in August

The matches will played at the host club’s home stadium. Four quarter-finalists were confirmed before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the season.

 

Quarter-Finals draw (Matches on Aug. 12 and Aug. 15 in Lisbon)

– Quarter-final (QF) 1: Real Madrid or Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais or Juventus

– QF 2: RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid

– QF 3: Napoli or FC Barcelona vs Chelsea or Bayern Munich

– QF 4: Atalanta vs Paris St-Germain (PSG)

Semi-Finals draw (Matches on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19)

– Semi-final (SF) 1: Winners of QF 1 vs Winners of QF 3

– SF 2: Winners of QF 2 vs Winners of QF 4

