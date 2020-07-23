Uche Maduagwu Slams Moyo Lawal Over Her Rauncy Social Media Photo

Popular Nigerian actor and comedian, Uche Maduagwu, has taken a swipe at Moyo Lawal over her new Instagram photos.

Taking to Instagram, the actor berated Moyo as he shared that she is not passing a positive message to children.

Mr Maduagwu went further to compare the actress with A-lister, Genevieve Nnaji.

Sharing on Instagram, the actors wrote in part: “Dear Moyo, Abeg if Genevieve Nnaji started like this, would she become a household name in Nigeria today? So what’s all this watery nonsense pics?”

