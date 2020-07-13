Uche Jombo Reacts After Pornstar Hacked Her Facebook Page

Nigerian actress, Uche Jombo has called on Facebook to do something about her personal account which has been hacked and turned into a porn site.
Taking to Instagram, the actress shared proofs with the caption;
“This SHOULD never happen to a verified page @facebook @facebookapp @facebooklife@facebookmarketplace @facebookwatch
(I’m told since hacker already changed everything
I have to get your attention)
sent Emails since Friday to help and support but the hacker already removed ALL 3 admin of my page http://m.facebook.com/uchejd
Changed my numbers and email (which digitally is still on my account)
even tried to take over this account because it was linked….
Normally I won’t do this but I am super pissed
Since 10th July 🤦🏿♀️ wetin happen? On top this my small brand? Like seriously my team and I have sent so many emails…. I’m tired.
@Instagram @facebook”
See her post below: