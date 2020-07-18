Ubi Franklin’s Aunt Regains Freedom From Kidnapper’s Den

Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin is in a joyous mood as he revealed his aunt, who was kidnapped in Calabar, has finally regained her freedom.

The former record label owner broke the news via Instagram on Saturday.

In a follow up post, Ubi posted a photo of the aunt in question, whom he described as his second mum.

The music executive captioned the photo with the words;

“Thank you Lord For my Second Mummy’s Life

She regained her freedom Only God can Do This“

See his post below: