Ubi Franklin's Aunt Regains Freedom From Kidnapper's Den

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Ubi Franklin
Ubi Franklin

Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin is in a joyous mood as he revealed his aunt, who was kidnapped in Calabar, has finally regained her freedom.

The former record label owner broke the news via Instagram on Saturday.

 

The music executive’s post
The music executive’s post

In a follow up post, Ubi posted a photo of the aunt in question, whom he described as his second mum.

The music executive captioned the photo with the words;

“Thank you Lord For my Second Mummy’s Life
She regained her freedom                           Only God can Do This

See his post below:

The follow-up post
The follow-up post

