Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro Celebrate Son’s Birthday With Adorable Photos

Estranged celebrity couple, Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro are celebrating their son, Jayden on his fourth birthday.

The music executive and his estranged wife have taken to their respective social media accounts to share adorable photos of their son with heartwarming birthday message.

Taking to Instagram, Ubi shared a photo of himself and his son with a caption which reads;

“My life is completed just because of you. May you have a stunning day. Have a beautiful day son.”

Lilian, on the other hand, shared a separate photo with the words;

“My baby is no more a baby ooo. Happy 4th birthday son. Mummy loves you mercilessly. You are covered”



Read Also: ‘Wizkid Is A Legend’,Davido Says (Video)

See their full posts below: