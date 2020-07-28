Two Indonesian Women Whipped 100 Times Each For Online Pimping

Two Indonesian women have been publicly whipped nearly 100 times each for selling sex workers’ services online, an official in the country’s conservative Aceh province said today.

The punishment was handed down on Monday, July 27, in Langsa city, Aceh.

Despite the bans on crowds over Coronavirus fears, several people gathered to watch the pair get lashed for the crimes they had committed.

READ ALSO – Indonesian Woman Flogged For Having Sex Outside Marriage

Aji Asmanuddin, the head of Langsa’s Islamic sharia agency, said the two hijab-wearing suspects were arrested in March along with five sex workers, who could also face a flogging if found guilty of violating Islamic law.

They were punished for violating sharia by advertising (sex) through the internet,’ Asmanuddin said.