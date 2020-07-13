Twitter Users Knock Noble Igwe For Saying ‘All Igbo Women Are Lazy’

Popular Nigerian blogger and media sensation, Noble Igwe, has stirred a lot of Nigerians especially members of the Igbo tribe following a thread on Twitter.

On Twitter, Noble stressed that Igbo women are lazy and always depend on their male counterparts for their survival.

He also compared the women of his tribe to Yoruba women who he tagged as more hardworking.

READ ALSO – You Do Not Owe Your Parents Anything – Noble Igwe

His opinion has made many people to take a swipe at him, as many have berated him for his opinion.

See His Post Here:

The Igbo women are lazy, does not like to work and just want to sit back and enjoy their husband hard earned money.

They want to inherit their husband’s property and then inherit from their father’s house as well but do nothing but answer “Ori Aku” — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 13, 2020

See Reactions Here:

I haven’t met a lazy igbo woman before, Infact hard work is like the Number 1 rule for a newly wedded igbo woman. That Noble Igwe’s tweet better be sarcasm cus wtf! — DREYLO. (@RealDreylo) July 13, 2020

If you think generalizing Igbo women as lazy is anything like generalizing Igbo men as misogynyistic, you are part of the problem & highly delusional. It’s not & just about the men, it’s the culture itself that enables these men. Your point is empty & embarrassing at best — ebele. (@ebelee_) July 13, 2020

I will never understand why you will generalize a whole tribe based on how lazy your grand mothers, mother, sisters, Aunties, cousins and all the ‘females’ in your lineage have been lazy!!! — Michael Faya (@themichaelfaya) July 13, 2020