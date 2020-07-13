Twitter Users Knock Noble Igwe For Saying ‘All Igbo Women Are Lazy’

By
Michael Isaac
-
Noble Igwe
Noble Igwe

Popular Nigerian blogger and media sensation, Noble Igwe, has stirred a lot of Nigerians especially members of the Igbo tribe following a thread on Twitter.

On Twitter, Noble stressed that Igbo women are lazy and always depend on their male counterparts for their survival.

He also compared the women of his tribe to Yoruba women who he tagged as more hardworking.

READ ALSO – You Do Not Owe Your Parents Anything – Noble Igwe

His opinion has made many people to take a swipe at him, as many have berated him for his opinion.

See His Post Here:

See Reactions Here:

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here