Twitter, FBI Launch Investigation Into Bitcoin Scam

Twitter and the FBI have started investigations into whether hackers bribed a Twitter employee to get access into verified accounts and post messages soliciting for bitcoins.

On Wednesday, July 15, Twitter announced that so many high profile celebrity accounts like former US President Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Elon Musk were breached, as the hackers used the accounts to post scam messages soliciting Bitcoin transfers to a wallet controlled by the hackers.

According to Twitter, hackers received $120,000 worth of Bitcoin in 500 transactions, with the scam said to be one of the largest ever on a social media site.

The FBI has announced it is investigating the hacks, and said the high-profile accounts ‘appear to have been compromised in order to perpetuate cryptocurrency fraud.