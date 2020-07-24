TV Host Left Embarrassed After Wife Walks Unclad Across Camera During Live Interview

A presenter was left embarrassed when his naked wife suddenly walked behind him during a live-streamed discussion with a former presidential candidate.

TV host and actor Fabio Porchat, 37, was talking to Brazilian politician Guilherme Boulos, 38, on his mini-series “Politics Live” on Instagram when his naked wife, Nataly Mega, who had just come out from a shower, hurried across the room with nothing but a towel wrapped around her head.

She appeared to have noticed the video call as she bent down and tried not to be caught by the camera but failed miserably.

Guilherme noticed his interviewer’s naked wife and mentioned it, saying: “Somebody’s walking past naked.”

Fabio then turned around and said to his wife: “Everybody saw you.”

Watch The Video Here: