‘True Confidence Has No Room For Envy And Jealousy’ – Tacha

Controversial reality TV star, Natacha Akide, simply known as Tacha, shared some uplifting and encouraging words via Twitter on Sunday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the serial entrepreneur tweeted;

“One day you’ll tell your story of how you overcame what you went through and it’ll be someone else’s survival guide.

True CONFIDENCE has no room for envy and jealousy.

When you know you are GREAT you have no REASON to hate“

The reality TV star also dished out words of advice to ladies, who are in desperate search for the right men.

Her tweet reads;

“Oh and to all my girls out there… Never forget that you are the MISSING RIB.. you don’t have to search for him, he’ll come LOOKING for you.”

See her tweets below: