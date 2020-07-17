Toyin Abraham Slams Social Media Beggars

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has sent out a piece of word to those begging her for money at every opportunity.

Expressing her frustration following a request made by a ‘needy’ fan, Toyin pointed out that their demands are becoming unbearable.

The actress went further to ask those begging her to stop asking her for anything.

The actress, in response to the request, wrote in part: “is it that you people think I pick money on the floor or it’s just a curse cos it’s really frustrating I must confess”

See Post Here: