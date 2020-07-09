Toyin Abraham Celebrates 3 Years Of Her ‘New Self’

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her new self and she also reminded her fans not to forget her previous surname.

The actress shared a beautiful photo of herself with a caption which reads;

“There was a Toyin Aimakhu then Toyin Abraham happened three years ago. Let’s not forget the ”new” Toyin is just three years ago. It has been one massive journey of change and faithfulness of God. What a journey!

Living my life at my pace and being at peace with my pace.”



The new mum, who reportedly got married to actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi, welcomed her first child in 2019.

See her post below: