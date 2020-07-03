Tonto Dikeh Reveals She Doesn’t Want To Know About Her Lover’s Past

Controversial Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh shared a post via Instagram, stating that if she falls in love with someone, she does not care about his past.

The single mother of one and philanthropist also warned rumor mongers and naysayers to mind their business because a man’s past doesn’t hinder her from falling in love.

In her words;

“If I fall in love with someone, don’t tell me about their past. I wasn’t there. I love what I see now. So mind your business.”

Read Also: ‘Girls Hate Me Because I’m Using Their Gender Better Than Them’ – Bobrisky

See her post below: