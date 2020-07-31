Toni Payne Shows Love To 9ice’s Wife On Instagram

It appears there is no bad blood between singer, 9ice’s ex-wife, Toni Payne and his current wife, Olasunkanmi Akande.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer, whose real name is Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande, and his ex-wife separated in 2010 after welcoming their son, Zion.

9ice also got married to Olasunkanmi in December, 2019 and they already have a five-year-old daughter.

Toni Payne was recently seen commenting under a photo of Olasunkanmi on Instagram.

The spoken word poet also offered to take her ex-husband’s wife out for dinner and she accepted.

See the exchange below: