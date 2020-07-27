Toke Makinwa Reacts To Rumors That Her Banana Island House Has Been Seized By AMCON

Popular Media personality, Toke Makinwa has reacted to claims that her house has been repossessed by Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Information Nigeria recalls the media personality revealed that she bought her dream house which is situated in Banana Island house at the age of 35.

An Instagram blogger, Gist Merchant alleged that the house was given to Makinwa by her “sugar daddy” who is a Lagos-based oil and gas businessman, Dr. Festus Fadeyi.

It was gathered that AMCON took possession of Fadeyi’s Pan Ocean Oil Corporation Nigeria Limited, its affiliate companies and other properties, over an unpaid N240 billion loan debt earlier this month.

A web user, @Awesome_Arthur debunked the rumors and also urged the media personality to take note of those bashing her online.

@Awesome_Arthur tweeted;

“Amazing to see how many people here are ready to believe in negativity to cover up for their own failures in life. @tokstarr take note of these names, they will be in your DM’s begging for assistance by week’s end . #Fakenews“

Reacting to the tweet, Makinwa wrote;

“And we shall help them 😀😀😀😀😀. We move“

