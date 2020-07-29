Tiwa Savage Features Davido On Upcoming Album, ‘Celia’

Female Afro-pop singer and performer, Tiwa Savage, has announced that her male colleague, Davido, is featured on her upcoming album, Celia. This announcement was made known to the public on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 via her official Twitter handle.

The singer expressed her happiness about the musical collaboration between the two Afropop stars by writing:

“OBO vocals are in SOS SOS SOS savage soldiers make we give 30BG geng 3 gbosas #celia the album.”

This announcement comes two weeks after she released her new single, “Dangerous Love” on all digital streaming platforms.

#Celiathealbum will be released under her current record label, Universal Music Group.